City gov’t eyes P75-M income from economic enterprise

ILOILO CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Admitting to falling short of their around P70-million target collection for this year, the head of the Local Economic Enterprise Office (LEEO) of the city government here is confident they can make a rebound next year and reach their P75-million goal.

“I am very hopeful that next year we can improve on that,” said Jose Ariel Castañeda whose office oversees the operations of public markets and slaughterhouse.

Castañeda admitted that there were several issues that he had to address when he assumed as head of the LEEO early this year. The slaughterhouse for instance is in need of several equipment to boost its operation.

Castañeda said that the slaughterhouse’s dehairing machine for pigs is still being repaired, thus slowing down the operation at the abattoir.

He disclosed that they are also mulling the hiring of additional three butchers this holiday season as more livestock are expected to be slaughtered at the facility. Currently, the slaughterhouse has 15 butchers in shifting duties.

From around 170 livestock a day, Castañeda is anticipating the number to increase to 250 heads this holiday season.

They also eyed to acquire a boiler first quarter of 2016.

The slaughterhouse, since he assumed, earns a monthly net income of P600,000 from the previous P300,000.

Other income will come from the collection from various public markets in the city. (PNA)

