Baguio City LGU presents traffic plan for holiday season

BAGUIO CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan on Thursday said that a traffic scheme has been prepared to respond to the projected influx of tourists during the Christmas holidays.

Domogan said the Traffic and Transportation Management Committee (TTMC) already laid down road contingency measures hoping to avoid the traffic problems experienced last year.

Domogan added that the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) Traffic Management Unit (TMU) under P/Supt. Evelio Degay coordinated with his counterparts in La Union and Pangasinan for a collaborative effort in monitoring and regulating the flow of vehicles at Kennon Road and Palispis – Aspiras Highway (Marcos Highway).

Communication volunteer groups will be tapped to provide assistance to motorists in cases of mechanical trouble or road accidents to prevent further travel disruptions.

In a Baguio City Council presentation, Degay anticipated aggregation of vehicles and pedestrians to peak between December 24 and December 27 and between December 30 and January 3, 2016.

Degay said the police action will be anchored on the effective deployment of policemen in the so-called traffic hotspots, intensified enforcement of traffic laws, posting of additional traffic signs and implementation of traffic systems including the diversion or loop system and the control point concept.

The BCPO – TMU will implement road clearing operations to remove illegally parked vehicles and other blockages and will adopt a tourist-oriented policing strategy.

The police advised tourists and vacationists to “leave your vehicles in the safety of your accommodation then commute or walk and enjoy”. (PNA)

