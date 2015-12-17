San Fernando City centenarians receive P100,000 each as Christmas gift

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The city government made Christmas merrier for four centenarians here when it gifted them with P100,000 each during the Christmas program of the Federation of Senior Citizens Association, Inc. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Mayor Pablo C. Ortega said the four recipients of P100,000 each are the oldest living residents of San Fernando City.

They are Masa Sobreno, 110 years old, born on August 8, 1905 and resident of Barangay Baraoas; Elena Valdez, 110 years old, born on July 17, 1905, of Barangay, Pao Norte; Maria Ducusin, 102, born on July 13, 1913 of Barangay, Tanqui; and Elena Martinez, 100, born on August 14, 1915 of Barangay, Biday, all of San Fernando City.

Despite her age, Sobreno was still able to walk when she received her award from Mayor Ortega. The three other centenarians were on wheelchairs.

“This is a very rare opportunity to see some of our residents in their old age who are still living,” Ortega said.

Evelyn Sublino, 43, Sobreno’s caretaker and granddaughter, said that though her grandmother is sometimes hard-headed due to old age, they love her very much.

Also present during the awarding ceremony were Natividad Pelaez, chairperson of the Federation of Senior Citizens; Sally Matoza, city social welfare officer; and Erlinda Casuga, federation vice chairman.

All members of the federation were treated to a sumptuous meal and gifts. (PNA)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Tumblr

Reddit



