DTI opens ‘Negosyo Center’ in Isabela City

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) -– The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is launching Friday the “Negosyo Center” in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Basilan Gov. Jum Akbar, Isabela City Mayor Cherrylyn Santos-Akbar, and DTI-Zamboanga City Office head Rolando Acuña will lead the launching of the Negosyo Center, which is located at the 3rd Floor of the Infirmary Building of Isabela City Hall.

The launching will be witnessed by other partners from the government and private sectors.

Acuña said the launching of the Negosyo Center is in line with Republic Act 10644 otherwise known as the “Go Negosyo Act.”

Acuña said R.A. 10644 stipulates for the establishment of Negosyo Centers in all provinces, cities and municipalities which aims to foster national development, promote inclusive growth, and reduce poverty by encouraging the establishment of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that facilitate local job creation, production and trade in the country.

He said the Negosyo Centers will be responsible for promoting ease of doing business and facilitating access to services for MSMEs within its jurisdiction, such as: Business Registration Assistance; Business Advisory Services; Business Information and Advocacy; Monitoring and Evaluation; and, such other functions that may be assigned by the MSMED Council as germane to R.A. 10644 and other related laws.

He said the established Negosyo Centers will facilitate and expedite the business application process of MSMEs in coordination with the local governments and other concerned agencies and will provide assistance to MSMEs in the availment of technology transfer, production, and management training programs and marketing assistance of the DTI and other government agencies.

The operations of the Negosyo Center in Isabela City will be under the supervision of the DTI-Zamboanga City Office (DTI-ZCO) headed by Acuña.

The DTI-ZCO shall assign personnel to fulfill the functions of the Negosyo Center.

The Negosyo Center to be opened in Isabela City will be the fifth here in Region 9.

The other four are located in Pagadian City; Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; Zamboanga del Norte; and, Zamboanga City. (PNA)

