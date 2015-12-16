Nueva Ecija submerged in floods; Thursday classes suspended

By Zorayda S. Tecson

GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija, Dec. 16 (PNA) — Governor Aurelio Umali on Wednesday announced the suspension of classes in all levels, both in public and private, on Thursday as several areas in this province went under water due to continuous moderate to heavy rains brought by typhoon “Nona”.

Based on the report of the Nueva Ecija Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the towns of Pantabangan, Guimba, Sto. Domingo, Laur, Jaen, Quezon, Sta. Rosa, San Isidro, Gabaldon, Munoz, Penaranda, Talavera, Rizal and Gen. Natividad are submerged in waters due to heavy rains since Tuesday night.

Several areas in the cities of Cabanatuan, San Jose, Palayan, Gapan and Science City of Munoz are also flooded.

Cabanatuan City Mayor Julius Cesar Vergara said 38 barangays in the city were hit by floods while 14 others are closely being monitored for possible floodings.

Vergara asked city residents to remain calm as the city government is exerting all out efforts to extend assistance and support.

Electric power was also cut in the province since Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the governor asked his constituents to remain vigilant as rains with gusty winds continue to batter the province.

He also urged residents living in low-lying areas to go to safer grounds or to the nearest evacuation centers. (PNA)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Tumblr

Reddit



