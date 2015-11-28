Duterte bares 8 in his senatorial slate

By Lilybeth G. Ison

DAVAO CITY, Nov. 28 (PNA) — Presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte has bared eight in his senatorial slate for the 2016 national elections.

Duterte, in a chance interview Friday evening at the Matina Enclave Clubhouse here, named Reps. Martin Romualdez, Manny Pacquiao, ‎Samuel Pagdilao, Roman Romulo, former Senator Panfilo Lacson, Migs Zubiri, former MMDA chair Francis Tolentino, and OFW advocate Susan “Toots” Ople as part of his 12 senatorial slate, adding he would announce the remaining four on or before Dec. 10.

‎He, however, noted there were objections from his political party — the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP)-Lakas ng Bayan — in some of the bets in his senatorial slate.

“‎May objections lang ang PDP, I don’t know lang the dynamics sa leadership,” he said.

‎The PDP-Laban is among political groups that have been pushing for Duterte’s presidency.

‎With regards to the reported Duterte-Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. tandem or Duterte- Alan Peter Cayetano tandem who has earlier declared to be running as vice president of the former, Duterte said that he was committed to Cayetano although he had “utang na loob” with the Marcoses.

‎”Tutulungan ko na lang si Cayetano, for a simple reason that I have committed to him. Sen. Bongbong is also a friend, many years ago my father is a governor of this place for 10 years, there is this election between Marcos (Sr. ) and (Diosdado) Macapagal. Just like any other politics, habit kung sino ang incumbent president (doon) magpuntahan. My father is one of the two governors in Mindanao na naghold sa nationalista (party). My father was used to go to the tide, sabi nya mag Marcos na lang ako. When Marcos won, he got my father as a cabinet member. Kaya ang connect ko kay Bongbong… sinabi ko din kay Alan yan. I am sincere, I don’t want to break a friend, pero may utang na loob kami kay Marcos,” he said. (PNA)

