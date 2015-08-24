Iloilo still beholds its “Queen City of the South” title

ILOILO CITY, Aug. 24 (PNA) –- Iloilo City Tourism Officer Benito Jimena said that the city still beholds the “Queen City of the South” title for no formal declaration had been ever given to other places in the country, particularly to Cebu City.

Jimena said that the prestigious title was given to Iloilo city because of the then increasing development in the industry and commerce by the Queen Regent of Spain, through a Royal Decree on Oct. 5, 1889 and technically it still remains to be such today.

Jimena further said that Cebu City later being known also as the Queen City of the South was just a perception given by media being the most progressive city in the Visayas island, but that there was no official declaration such as of Iloilo City.

Iloilo City, formerly a part of Iloilo province, was declared a Charter City exactly 78 years ago tomorrow, Aug. 25. It was on Aug. 25, 1937 when Iloilo was formally inaugurated as a city after the Commonwealth Act No. 158 was signed into law on July 16, 1937.

The city government had been undertaking several activities since Aug. 7-9 to celebrate the city’s independence as well as to showcase its development.

Mayor Jed Patrick E. Mabilog will open the Shoot Fest Tuesday evening, with The Mayor’s Ball highlighting the event.

To give impetus to the celebration, The Iloilo city government and other offices, including the Iloilo provincial government, which is situated in the heart of Iloilo city, will observe a holiday Tuesday per Proclamation No. 1104, series of 2015 issued by Malacanang, declaring Aug. 25 as a special non-working holiday in the city.(PNA)

