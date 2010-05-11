ABS-CBN winds two New York festival world medals

ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation won two world medals at the prestigious 53rd New York Festivals (NYF) International Television & Film Awards held recently in the United States of America for outstanding TV promo spot for its current affairs program “The Correspondents” and music video for its election advocacy campaign “Boto Mo, i-Patrol Mo: Ako ang Simula.”

The television plug for the episode of documentary program “The Correspondents” titled ‘Pagpag’ (‘Leftovers’), bagged the silver world medal for the News Promotion category. Created by Mark Awiten of ABS-CBN’s Creative Communications Management team, the video featured a kid opening a casserole filled with leftovers which encapsulated the episode’s main thrust on how Filipinos desperately re-cook and eat leftover food they get from garbage bags just to alleviate hunger.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs music video “Boto Mo, iPatrol Mo: Ako ang Simula” won the Bronze World Medal for the Music Video: Low Budget category. The music video aims to encourage the youth to be proactive and vigilant this coming May 10 elections and respond to the call for change by voting. The song’s lyrics was written by Ira Zabat, music by Mike Villegas, and video directed by Paolo Villaluna with Patricia Evangelista as executive producer.

ABS-CBN’s Creative Communications Management group is headed by Robert Labayen with Creative Director Ira Zabat, and Creative Account Manager Faith Zambrano. The team behind the ‘Pagpag’ plug also includes director Jaime Porca, editor Angelito Dayao, production designer Andres Go, setmen Hernan Enteria and Ruel Diño, and voice talent Vince Aguila.

Now on its 53rd year, the NYF Awards recognize “The World’s Best Work” in news, documentary, information and entertainment programming as well as in music videos, infomercials, promotion spots, openings and ID’s. The total number of entries continues to grow each year and it currently represents over 30 different countries, making it one of the most well known and widely respected competitions on the globe.

